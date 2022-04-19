Gmail on iOS allows you to better manage notifications so you don’t get distracted

Gmail is updated to take even better advantage of iOS Focus mode and give users more control over notifications. A dynamic that also applies to notifications from Google Chat integrated in Gmail.

Adding to all the functions that Gmail integrates, you can now use Focus mode to receive emails and messages only from specific users.

Gmail is updated taking advantage of iOS Focus mode

As the Google team mentions, when you’re in Focus mode on your iOS device you’ll be able to specify which Gmail and Chat contacts you want to receive notifications from. A dynamic that will make it easier for you to concentrate on your studies or work and only receive important notifications on your mobile.

And on the other hand, you will not have to resign yourself to silencing all notifications and then be checking face to face in case you missed any urgent messages or emails. And of course, it can also help you not to be bothered by work emails when you’re out of hours.

As you can see in the image above, this update of Gmail for iOS comes with another novelty. Chat notifications (integrated into Gmail) will include the profile image of our contact, and not just the application logo. In this way, you will be able to know who wrote or sent you a message without having to open the notification.

The Google team mentions that this update is already being implemented and will take a few weeks to reach all users. An update that is available to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers. And of course, users with personal Google accounts will also be included.

Remember that the Focus function or Focus mode will have to be activated from the settings of your iOS device. To do this, go to Settings >> Focus, and choose one of the available options, such as Do Not Disturb, Sleep or Personal. Once you activate the function you will be able to configure the rest of the options and set the type of notifications as well as the allowed apps.