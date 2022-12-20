Gmail is testing client-side encryption in beta

For Google, the boom in the use of alternative email services such as ProtonMail or Skiff Mail, which recently appeared and which very recently launched its calendar service, will not go unnoticed.

In this regard, he recently announced the Arrival of the beta version of client-side encryption in Gmailthus ensuring that Google servers will not be able to access the confidential data that exists in the content of email messages or attachments, as they are indecipherable.



But client-side encryption won’t be available for all users at the moment, since Google has decided that This feature is coming to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customer accounts.

It is likely that over time, as has happened with other features, it will be extended to other types of accounts, even reaching personal accounts, which at the moment will not be able to enjoy this level of security.

Higher level of security

Customers will retain control over the encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys, according to the company in its statement. Of course, customers must have the keys well supported.

In this way, Google extends encryption on the client side to more of its own services, having previously brought it to Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, Google Meet, and most recently, Google Calendar, currently in beta.

The new feature will reach the clients of the indicated accounts deactivated by default, for which it will have to be activated by the administrators.

Once it is available, end users from the same organization who want to make use of this option, just have to click on the lock icon and select additional encryption, and then compose the email message, and if necessary , attach the corresponding file or files to it.

It will only be necessary to follow the evolution of this characteristic with the interest placed in the fact that at some future moment it may also be available for personal accounts.

