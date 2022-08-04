Gmail is renewed and these are the two ways to view mail

How to customize toolbars in . (photo: MuyComputer)

Gmail users have identified novelties in their mail, it is a customizable interface that can be adapted to each user’s needs or tastes.

Previously, when you logged in to Gmail you would see a single panel showing all of the platform’s options and features, an option to add labels to it by clicking the three-line icon. Now there is a new sidebar with other options like Chat, Spaces or Meet.

In any case, many users have stated that having so many toolbars could take away a significant field of vision from the screen, especially on laptops.

However, you can hide the larger panel by clicking on the aforementioned three lines icon, located at the top left of the screen.

How to remove the thinner panel

renewed-and- -are-the-two-ways-to.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The new Gmail update will be very useful, especially in workspaces. (photo: NewEsc) renewed-and- -are-the-two-ways-to.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

1. Click Settings and then Personalize.

2. A list will be displayed with Gmail features to choose from and then uncheck Chat and Meet.

3. Immediately it will no longer appear on the mail entry page.

After applying these steps, in order to see the changes, you just have to refresh the page and the Gmail interface will appear as it used to before this update.

Likewise, there are other types of updates that were implemented in the email service, such as more color schemes and other interface functions that allow you to fully customize the image of the Gmail inbox.

Also with this new update, to access only the pages and tools related to email, you will have to click on the “letter” icon that is now in the new panel, since if you have selected another function such as “Chat ” inbox and other folders will not be displayed.

Finally, if you prefer to use the old version in which the Gmail icons and designs used to appear in red, you should display the settings bar by clicking on the “nut” icon and then selecting the option that says “return to the original view”. Of course, Google will ask the reasons why you did not like its new interface design.

It will always be worth trying the updates and changes that Gmail and Google bring with the rest of their platforms, as well as those of other applications such as social networks, since new functions could be found that are very useful.

In this case, these updates to the Google email service will make the working life of many people easier, since as a result of the remote work modality motivated by the health emergency that has been experienced in the last two years, many users have had to organize your meetings and commitments by video call, and it is very practical to always have the “Meets” icon in view.

: