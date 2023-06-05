Gmail improves search results with new machine learning models

- Advertisement -

Tech giant Google has announced a new update to its Gmail email application, which promises to significantly improve search results thanks to the implementation of machine learning models. With millions of users on Android devices, the Gmail app is one of the most popular in its category and continues to deliver exciting new features with each update.

A more efficient and precise search

The update will introduce a section called “Top Results” where the most relevant search results for users will be displayed. The remaining results will be grouped under the “All results in the mail” section and will be filtered according to their recency, according to the Workspace blog. This new functionality will allow people to find what they are looking for with less effort and more efficiently.

- Advertisement -

The improvement in search results will be achieved thanks to the application of machine learning models, which will take into account not only the search term itself, but also the most recent emails and other relevant factors to offer the most appropriate results. for each user.

Progressive implementation and without additional configurations

The implementation of this new functionality began last Friday and is expected to reach all users of Google accounts, both personal and Workspace, in the coming weeks. Best of all, you won’t need to enable any additional options, as this feature will be activated automatically once it’s available on the user’s device.

So far, Gmail already has filtering options that allow you to search for emails based on the type of attachment, date, labels, among other criteria. However, this update promises to further simplify the search process, especially for those users who have a large number of emails with similar or identical keywords.

Importance of security in Gmail

In addition to this improved search results, the article mentions that Gmail has come under scrutiny due to scammers exploiting the blue checkmark verification system. Although Google initially rejected a bug report submitted by a cybersecurity engineer, online criticism appears to have prompted the company to reconsider its position and take action.

- Advertisement -

Protection and attacks in the inbox

Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a critical role in protecting users’ inboxes from phishing attacks. AI, particularly machine learning, is used by Google to analyze the content of incoming emails, compare it to previous attacks, detect unusual message patterns, and examine metadata to identify potential threats.

Machine learning not only helps identify dangerous messages in real time, but also makes it possible to track down those responsible for phishing attacks. Additionally, in the event of a successful attack on a Google account, AI is involved in the recovery process and helps determine which login attempts are legitimate.

The challenge of AI-generated phishing attacks

While AI has proven useful in protecting email accounts, it has also become a tool for attackers looking to carry out increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks. Fraudsters can use AI to generate custom text in their phishing attempts, making it harder for users to detect.

- Advertisement -

Several email security companies are working on machine learning models and techniques to protect users’ inboxes. Using supervised learning, where a portion of email data is tagged, suspicious messages can be identified and phishing attacks detected with greater precision.

While there are challenges in protecting against AI-generated phishing attacks, Aparna Pappu, Vice President and General Manager of Google Workspace, remains optimistic about the continued development of more effective security measures. Although AI has reduced the cost of carrying out potential deceptions, it has also allowed for the advancement of detection capabilities.

Via 9to5google.com