Gmail has a new widget on iOS: all the news from Google for iPhone

There are several new features coming from Google, all focused on improving the user experience of some of its main ones app on iOS. Gmail, Meet and Sheets. The unprecedented functions developed by the Mountain View company for iPhone will be released gradually over the next few weeks. Before going into the details, we remind you that Google will soon revolutionize the graphical interface of apps dedicated to iOS with the abandonment of Material Design in favor of the standard UIKit developed by Apple.

GMAIL

It adds a new Gmail widget on iOS thanks to which the user can have a more complete view of the latest emails received. As you can see from the image shown here, the widget will be available in both the light and dark versions and will display the sender, title and time of receipt of the message.

MEET

For some time now within Google Meet has been introduced the Picture-in Picture function which allows you to continue viewing the video chat even if you close the app window. A useful tool through which the user can search for an email, a photo or a document to share in a meeting, or simply do something else without leaving the conversation. The video is displayed in PiP mode inside a window that can be moved to any position on the screen, even enlarged or reduced. Well, until now the function was limited to the Meet app, now it is also extended to Meet on Gmail.

SHEETS