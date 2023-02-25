Gmail has a new way to display emails on foldable devices

The Google team announced an interesting update for Gmail on Android, which takes advantage of the potential of the screens of folding devices.

We have already seen in recent months a series of changes and news aimed at users who use devices with large or folding screens. And now a new dynamic is added that will make it easier to see the content from Gmail.

Gmail debuts dual-pane view on foldable devices

- Advertisement -

As announced by the Google team, Gmail is getting a two-pane view on foldable devices:

As part of our mission to provide a first-class user experience on large screen devices, Android foldable device users have been able to access a 2-panel view for Google Meet and Gmail.

As shown in the image, in one panel the user will see the Gmail inbox, along with the options to search, open Chat or Spaces. That is, the main page of Gmail with the inbox. And in the other panel, all the conversation threads with the grouped emails, with the possibility of expanding it in the same panel.

So the user will not have to jump from one option to another as it happens in the mobile, to open the emails from the inbox, since just clicking on them will open them in the right panel. And of course, in the interface of each email the options that we already know will be maintained… archive, delete, highlight, etc.

And this is not the only novelty. We’ve already seen that Google is adding new smart chips to Docs that allow users to add information to their documents with a few simple tags. And on the other hand, the zoom in the Spreadsheets is also being improved, to adapt this option to the screen of each mobile.

- Advertisement -

A series of new features that will be gradually implemented to all users over the next few weeks.