Gmail gets updated with Material You icon for Android notification area

Gmail has already started to receive support for artificial intelligence to write messages and now Google has started to release another novelty for its email application. We’re talking about support for the Material You icon in the notification area, which means you’ll no longer see a red symbol next to new message notifications.

According to 9to5Googleicon support with Material You was found in version 2023.05.28.x which was recently released on the Google Play Store. As we can see in the images below, on the left side, the Gmail icon in the old version is red in the notification area, while the new version has a green icon to match the phone’s system theme.

At first, the color change can be divisive, as some people prefer to make incoming emails stand out more, while others may like icons in the same color as your theme. Microsoft will make it easier to install Teams on Windows 10 and 11 In addition, it is worth remembering that the theme can only be used on cell phones with Android 12 or more recent versions that support Material You with color engine money.