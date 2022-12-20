Gmail gets end-to-end encryption to protect information contained in messages

O Google released the resource end-to-end encryption for users of the web version of gmail🇧🇷 The security system promises to protect all information contained in the body of messages, including images and files. incorporated🇧🇷 According to the company, the new feature is already available to Google Workspace business and education users. the new mechanism it works both in Gmail’s own email exchange and between different domains.





However, Google pointed out that the message header information, the list of recipients, times and subject, will not be encrypted by the security method. Encryption is done in the browser itself, including attached files. End-to-end encryption became more popular after it started to be used in popular applications, like WhatsApp🇧🇷 It is worth mentioning that the feature in Gmail is still in the testing phase and its release is restricted and is not enabled by default.

The Gmail Users Interested parties have until January 20 to sign up for the Beta phase🇧🇷 The platform asks for some details at the time of registration, such as identifiers, emails and domains that will be used in the application of the mechanism. Google’s recommendation is that the security tool be applied throughout the registered domain. In this way, users of corporate e-mail systems can send and receive encrypted messages, for example.





It is also possible to disable end-to-end encryption on individual emails from a new button visible on each message. It is important to point out that the whole process of sending, receiving or sending files has not changed. Also according to Google, Gmail’s end-to-end encryption is built on the highest security standardsbut also paying attention to compliance with rules and regulations related to privacy and data storage. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!