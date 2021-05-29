Gmail: follow these steps to cancel sending emails

It has happened to all of us that sending emails in Gmail And at the finals we have regretted it, this because either it has some spelling errors or we did not attach a document to it, however, we tell you that this will no longer be a problem because you can cancel the sending of the mail from a computer or smartphone. In the next note we will show you the steps to follow to achieve it.

First you have to configure the email box of Gmail. To modify it, we go to the cogwheel (gear icon) located in the upper right corner of the platform, the quick configuration will appear, but we press “See all the configuration”. In this part you will find the option “Undo the shipment” and we will select the cancellation period that is 5, 10, 20 and 30 seconds.

Undo send (Photo: Gmail / Mag)

HOW TO CANCEL A SHIPMENT

When we send an email, “Message sent”, “Undo” and “View message” appear in the lower left corner.

We have to click on “Undo”.

This is the message that appears when we send the mail, we must not exceed the time we choose (Photo: Gmail / Mag)

It should be noted that we cannot exceed the time limit that we have configured, it means that we have placed 30 seconds to cancel or recover the email, I only have that time to click on “Undo”, after this time the word will simply disappear and there will be no going back, the message will have been sent successfully.

On the other hand, Gmail will have a new function to transfer email attachments to Google Photos. Now, in the images or videos a new button will appear that will have the Google Photos icon, with a single click we can transfer these elements to the aforementioned app.

As you remember, Google Photos It will no longer be a free service as of June 1, from that date the files, even if they are compressed (High Quality), will occupy storage space in the 15 GB free that they will provide us.

To occupy all the storage we have two options: delete files that we do not use to free up storage or pay one of the plans that start from 6.49 soles for 100 GB, 200 GB for 9.99 soles and 32.49 soles for 2 Monthly TB.