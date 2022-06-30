HomeTech NewsGmail, finally, displays its new interface for all users, what does it...

Gmail, finally, displays its new interface for all users, what does it offer?

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
1656578860 903162 1656578980 rrss normal.jpg
1656578860 903162 1656578980 rrss normal.jpg
- Advertisement -

The user interface that gmail has is quite good, but like everything, it can always be improved by looking for greater simplicity. From Google in the month of February of this year it was reported that work was being done to offer an improvement in this section, but at the moment it was restricted to a few users as a test. Well, this has changed radically. As it has been known, the deployment has already begun globally. In principle this began on the 28th in the US, but since last night some users who are outside these borders are receiving the corresponding notice in which they are told that the novelty is available and that it is activated by default (yes, if desired, you can activate the previous user interface that is maintained in Gmail). As usual in this type of change in the mail client, a small assistant is added in which the new additions and the changes that have been made are shown, so that it is clear what is achieved and where you should look to notice the modifications. In other words, Google’s way of working is maintained, something logical because it is quite effective. The great novelties of the new Gmail interface What is sought above all with this improvement is that users navigate through the interface in a much more comfortable and effective way. This is especially so when looking for additional options such as accessing Gmail chat or video calls that can be made. In addition, this prevents you from having to open many windows as was the case before, which always means that you have much more of a computer on the computer you work on. Thus, the functions that we have discussed before are moved to different sections in a much more sensible location and that does not bother the user (especially since they are all grouped in a single column). Additionally, more features of the Material You design are added, so that the display of emails in a specific way and of the list of those that are in the mailboxes is much cleaner and more spacious. And, this makes the use of the web client more comfortable. A very important detail of the arrival This will be effective gradually for all users who have a Gmail account, but if you have access to Google Workspace, it is certain that if you have not received the new day management interface you will have it available . And remember, this is enabled by default… so you’ll have to use it no matter what unless you go into the client settings and specifically select that you want to go back to the previous structure. >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

MacBook Pro M2, scorching disappointment: heats up to 108 degrees and throttles

The new MacBook Pro with M2, available for purchase last week, looked promising. ...
Europe

What are Prague’s priorities during its six-month EU presidency?

The last time the Czech Republic held the rotating EU presidency, in early 2009, the...
Game Reviews

Cuphead The Delicious Last Course: Review of a masterpiece DLC

A beautifully crafted DLC that adds a lot of novelty to a game like...
Reviews

Alienware x17 R2, análisis: es grande, es potente y tiene ADN 100% gaming

Hablar de Alienware es remitirse sin lugar a dudas a uno de...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.