Gmail dresses up and changes its appearance to have a more modern look

It is curious how the design of the applications is, which remain unchanged for years and we do not miss anything that they do not have, even going so far as to internalize where menus, functions and others are. And something like this happens with Gmail, which is part of our daily panorama where if we want to put a but, it is difficult to find it. But it is enough for Google to launch a new design so that, suddenly, we realize how anchored in the past the previous one was, and the many improvements that Mountain View could have implemented much earlier. Be that as it may, it will be over the next few months when we will witness the transformation (partial, not complete) of the experience of using the North American email manager. What exactly changes in Gmail? It has been through a publication on its official blog, where Google has announced all the news that we will have in Gmail over the next few years. A redesign of the entire desktop experience that will make it easier for us to better find each of its legs: from the calendar to chats, groups and, of course, Meet video calls. If we look at the result of these changes, we will see that Gmail on the computer will adopt elements that we already know from mobile and tablet apps, with recognizable icons for each of its sections or rounded edges in the different colored boxes. So much so that the company warns us that this configuration “facilitates movement between critical applications such as Gmail, Chat and Meet in a unified location.” Of course, this new experience will not arrive today and now, but rather has an implementation schedule that starts on the 8th, when users will be able to try that layout to get used to it. We will not have it as standard, but it will be necessary to request it expressly by activating it as a new view within Gmail. The next step will come in April, which, as explained by Mountain View, “users who have not opted in will begin to see the new experience by default, but can return to the classic version of Gmail through the settings.” In other words, if it doesn’t convince us, we can anchor ourselves to the most classic experience without fear that Google will push us to the new configuration. Now, at the end of the second quarter of 2022, that is, after the summer, there will be no possibility of going back and only the new view that Google has just announced will remain as the default view. >