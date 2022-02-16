Gmail could give us a truce

Gmail is, today, one of the most widely used email services in the world. And there is no lack of reasons, of course, from the enormous capacity offered by free accounts to its integration with the rest of Google services, its early days are far away, in which the service could only be accessed with an invitation, which for Those times were really rare. Some of us were lucky and didn’t have to wait too long, but many other people did have to wait months for an invitation. Invitations were even seen for sale on Ebay.

On the other hand, and although email has been somewhat displaced as a result of the proliferation of other communication systems, It is still a widely used medium. not only for personal communications, but also to receive information about services of all kinds, newsletters, group communications… In the end, although there are those who even pretend to consider it dead (just as they did years ago with the PC), the truth is that email is still very much alive, and services like Gmail are an active part of our daily lives.

Sometimes too active, in fact, to the point that notifications about new messages can become a bit overwhelming, especially if we have them configured on more than one device, such as on the PC and on the mobile. But, fortunately, it seems that Google is aware of this situation and, as we can read in 9to5Google, Gmail is testing the ability to pause smartphone notifications when using the desktop client.

Image: 9to5Google

According to that post, the new feature has not yet been documented by Google, which tells us that still in early stage of testing and that, therefore, we will still have to wait until its widespread deployment. Even more so, if we take into account that Google is preparing the general arrival of the new Gmail interface which, as we told you a few weeks ago, is scheduled for the middle of this year. Thus, unless these tasks are already very advanced, it does not seem likely that Gmail will go into mass testing and the deployment of new features.

At a time when constant notifications are increasingly questionable, a function like this one that Gmail tests seems, without a doubt, a success. Nevertheless, there are many people who opt for the web interface of the service, instead of the client. It would be interesting, therefore, for Gmail to find a way to detect if the user is receiving notifications in his browser, in which case, to pause them on his mobile.