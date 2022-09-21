Gmail Begins Removing Political Emails From Spam Box After US Deal

Google started to remove from gmail spam box messages sent by political parties and campaigns. The search giant’s change of position came after an agreement signed with the Federal Election Commission in the United States.
With this, candidates and parties only need to ask Google to exempt their emails from Gmail’s spam detection system.
The measure should make emails that have typical Spam language be directed to the user’s main inbox.
Google also clarifies that these political emails must contain notifications and options for the user unsubscribes from this type of material. In addition, if desired, he can also mark and forward everything to the Spam box.
Gmail users will be able to express their preferences at any time and change future delivery by marking a sender’s message as spam.
Commenting on the matter, a Google spokesperson said:
Our goal during this pilot program is to evaluate alternative ways to address concerns from bulk senders, while giving users clear controls over their inboxes to minimize unwanted email. We will continue to listen and respond to feedback as the pilot progresses.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >