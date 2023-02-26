5G News
By Abraham
Gmail app gets update with visual optimizations for foldable phones
the application of Google gmail received an update that optimized its use on devices with a foldable screen by providing the email service user with an interface that is more suitable for larger and/or splittable displays.

The new version of the Gmail app now displays two panes on many foldable phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, for example. The email inbox list is on the left side of the screen, while the email content appears on the right.

Two-pane view is also available for the Meet and Chat tabs in the Gmail app. By all indications, the changes are only applicable to book-style folding phones, leaving the Motorola razr and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from the outside.

As the user composes a new email, the floating action button is located at the bottom of the left half of the screen and the search bar is above the input box. Meanwhile, the bottom bar takes up the entire width of the display.


The new Gmail update aimed at foldable devices promises to save the user time when navigating between the inbox list and the content of emails. Little software tricks like these give warp devices their own identity.

As Android Central pointed out, this is the latest step in Google’s broad effort to patch and adapt its operating system. android for tablets and foldable devices, which started way back with the release of Android 12L.

How about you, did you like the changes? Tell us in the comments down below!

  • The Motorola Moto Razr is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available from Girafa for BRL 8,998 and on Amazon for BRL 9,950.
(updated Feb 25, 2023, 6:18 PM)
