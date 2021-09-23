Gmail adds a whole battery of new filters to better find your emails

Gmail has become a kind of huge hub through which all the messages, tasks, jobs, reports and documents that are part of our professional and personal lives pass daily, so having a way to find things quickly is essential. So from Google, from time to time, they add a whole series of tools that seek just that, to shorten work times. And the email app already knows what it is like to have a whole battery of criteria ready to use by simply clicking on them, at least within the desktop versions, which enjoy that filter system that now reaches smartphones from February 2020. A time that has become eternal and that was practically a necessity after the changes added to the platform thanks to Workspace. Touch and filter all messages To be honest, it must be said that the Gmail search engine is quite good and allows us to easily find emails if we know, for example, who sent it to us. Now the improvement comes from the filters, which will allow us to add one more point of precision when we tell the app that we need something. For example, not only tell you to look for emails from “this or that” person, but also specify if we send it, receive it, have an attachment, etc. Just above, in the screenshot, you can see those new filters indicated on the list of emails that we have in view on the timeline. You simply have to click on the one you want to apply and all the results that can be seen just below will be filtered. As Google always does, usability allows you to move that list of filters from right to left to search for others that at first glance are located outside the limits of the screen. One of those filters that are already coming to Gmail is to mark a specific period of time in which we want to find certain messages, which greatly limits the results and guarantees that we will access what we need practically without waiting. Of course, keep in mind that this update has started with the versions of the app on Android and will be landing on iOS, as well as on Workspace accounts and individuals over the next few days. Most of the time, two weeks.