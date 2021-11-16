Glorify mockups, realistic 3D objects that can be used to design prototypes

Designing a shampoo bottle, or a business card, or a simple pen can take many months of work for many different professionals. It is necessary to define a design strategy in the brand, and have an established line so that nothing gets out of control.

At Disney there are people who control that all the Mickeys that appear in their apps and in third-party apps have the right size ears in the right place, and that also happens with colors, curves, typography and other details within a company.

Once you have defined the line, the style book, you have to start working to create prototypes, and that is where tools like the ones I present today come in.

Is about Glorify mockups, a new function of this platform that helps us to easily include 3D objects in our designs, personalize them, and create banners and advertisements in general using the created material. In this animation of our Instagram you have an example of what can be done.

It comes as a free option tool for adding hyper-realistic 3D objects designed by expert 3D modelers. Each object is fully customizable, we can include our logo to present a product and create banners with added objects from its integrated library, as well as make a t-shirt design, a book cover and much more.

We can also create our own mockups from scratch or modify your library’s templates, predesigned ones, changing view angles to save time.

These are the functions included:

– Thousands of templates customizable, ready-to-use and niche-oriented themes

– Libraries of free archive for photos, illustrations, icons, effects and more

– Tool of background removal.

– Collaborative workspaces for teams

– Designs that are can share through a public link

You can try it at glorify.com/mockup-tool.