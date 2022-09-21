Globoplay subscription through the App Store can generate an error for the customer | TC detective

is a streaming service that supports subscription through various means, such as direct credit card, via operators or through official mobile app stores. In the latter case, users have reported problems with hiring through the App Store, Apple’s store for iPhones. Detective TechSmart found out about a case and explains the situation to you.

A user reported to this space that he had subscribed to Globoplay with payment linked to his iPhone's app store. However, after confirmation of payment, the bill continued with the signal that there was no contracted plan. The individual tried a few ways to see if the package worked. Among them were logging out and logging in again with the Globo account, or even trying to log in directly with the Apple account. All unsuccessful attempts. How to activate VoLTE and WiFi calls on OnePlus mobiles

Despite not having a way to validate his plan for the streaming platform through the App Store, the person told us that – within the subscription area of ​​the iPhone store – the package appeared to be in effect. This is a case that does not seem to occur, for example, when Globoplay is hired by the competitor Play Store. Experiences known by TechSmart indicate normal use through payment through the Android system’s application store.

The case revealed to the column on the problem of using the App Store to subscribe to Globo's streaming service does not seem to be a one-off occurrence. In a simple search on the internet, it was possible to find more people with the same problem. In the website Complain here, two similar cases were found, with the default payment method being the iPhone store. One of them is still from July 2021, which indicates that it is not a recent issue.

In this older one, the scenario is similar to that of the user who reported to Detective TC. The subscription has been made and confirmed as active, but the app does not recognize it and keeps the account as free only. In this case, the platform's response was only to cancel and request a refund. In the other complaint, from this month of September 2022, the situation occurred in the package upgrade, going from the basic R$22.90 to R$49.90. The person complains that their change was not recognized by Globoplay, which kept the package in the previous one.

Until this problem is properly clarified by the streaming platform, with the correction of the problem in the system and the normalization of payment through the App Store, the only way out is to request a cancellation and refund on the iPhone service. The process can be done by accessing the Settings and your name, inside the app store. then go to iTunes and App Store and tap Apple ID at the top of the screen, then tap View Apple ID. The next step is to go to the section subscriptions and open the Globoplay one. Next, tap Cancel Subscription to stop charging at the end of the current cycle. Refund requests can be made through Apple’s support site to report a problem, accessed via this link.

official answer

Detective TC contacted Globoplay’s advice to ask for a position on the reason for these problems, how it is possible to correct without having to cancel, in addition to trying to make a prediction so that this failure is completely remedied. So far, this column has not yet received a response from the platform. If a placement happens in the future, the text will be updated. Did you go through a similar situation when subscribing to Globoplay through the App Store? Report it to us in the space below.