Globo lowers Telecine subscription price in search of maintaining revenue

Globo reduced the value of the Telecine subscription as of this week, in direct contracting over the internet. The cost of BRL 37.90 per month is now BRL 29.90 – a decrease equivalent to 21.1% of the original value. The main objective of the decrease is to maintain the annual revenue of R$ 100 million from the group’s premium movie channels, now that it no longer has Disney and FOX titles in the catalog. In addition, the updated price applies to both new and existing customers.

According to the website TV news, there are negotiations with pay TV operators – such as Claro and SKY – so that this drop is also passed on to subscribers through a provider package. However, so far, there is no guarantee or prediction of when this will happen. - Advertisement - Another novelty this week was the availability of an annual Telecine plan. With it, you can hire movie channels for a year for the total price of R$ 286.80 – equivalent to 12 times of R$ 23.90.

Since April of this year, Telecine Play has been completely discontinued – that is, both in terms of independent subscription and access via operators. Now, the entire catalog can be checked directly by Globoplay. So, did you like this Telecine price reduction? Give us your opinion!