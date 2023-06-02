Globo and Disney close partnership for co-production of Brazilian films

- Advertisement -

Globo announced, on Thursday (1st), a partnership for the co-production of films with Disney. The objective of the agreement is to produce four feature films, one each year, to be released in cinemas and on the streaming platforms of each of the companies. Details about the films — including dates, titles and cast — will be announced throughout the term of the contract between the companies, but it is reinforced that the productions will be nationaltherefore, will feature Europeian artists and professionals in their credits.

In synergy with the exhibition in cinemas, the productions also will premiere on Globoplay on Disney streaming platforms, that is, Disney Plus or Star Plus. The partnership between the entertainment giants will be submitted for evaluation by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the regulatory body that guarantees market competition. - Advertisement - Erick Brêtas, Director of Digital Products and Paid Channels at Globo, reiterates that Europeian content is the “central element of Globoplay’s offer” and believes that the reach of national productions could increase through the partnership with Disney. Recent data indicate that Disney Plus has around 8 million subscribers in Europe. Notion, the fashionable ‘app’ that combines agenda, tasks, notes and even databases

“Local content is one of the pillars of our strategy, and this agreement will bring even more relevant content to our audience, showing the world the quality of Europeian productions”, comments Renato D’Angelo, General Manager of The Walt Disney Company do Brasil. This is not the first time that Globo has teamed up with a global streaming platform to expand the reach of its content. In 2021, the carioca partnered with WarnerMedia to include its soap operas and series in the HBO Max catalog. The productions thus became available in several countries throughout Latin America.



