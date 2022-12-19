Global Redmi Note 12 Pro has OIS, 120Hz AMOLED screen and other confirmed details

In a teaser shared on its social networks, Redmi gave new clues that the global models of the Redmi Note 12 family should have the same specifications as their Chinese brothers.

That’s because the Redmi Note 12 Pro had its 50 MP main camera confirmed, and it will also feature optical image stabilization (OIS). That is, things that are already present in the Chinese variant.

In the caption of the teaser, Redmi also highlighted that the device has an AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz and that it also has Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision certification.

already the processor is MediaTek Dimensity 1080while 67W fast charging is also present in this handset.

In all cases, the company basically confirms that it has finally given up on the idea of ​​renaming smartphones, something that is greatly celebrated by Chinese fans.