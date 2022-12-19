Global Redmi Note 12 Pro has OIS, 120Hz AMOLED screen and other confirmed details

Update (12/19/22) – JB
In a teaser shared on its social networks, Redmi gave new clues that the global models of the Redmi Note 12 family should have the same specifications as their Chinese brothers.
That’s because the Redmi Note 12 Pro had its 50 MP main camera confirmed, and it will also feature optical image stabilization (OIS). That is, things that are already present in the Chinese variant.
In the caption of the teaser, Redmi also highlighted that the device has an AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz and that it also has Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision certification.
already the processor is MediaTek Dimensity 1080while 67W fast charging is also present in this handset.
In all cases, the company basically confirms that it has finally given up on the idea of renaming smartphones, something that is greatly celebrated by Chinese fans.
Original text (12/13/22)
Redmi Note 12 Global may have the same specifications as the Chinese model, says rumor
The global Redmi Note 12 line should be officially presented on January 5, 2023 and the manufacturer has been making the last adjustments before announcing the devices. However, what has drawn attention is that everything indicates that the Chinese models will not be modified for global sale🇧🇷
An example of this is that today the Chinese brand has published a teaser video where it confirms the final design of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. In addition, in the material published yesterday, we also highlighted the 200 MP main camera.
In both cases, it is clear that the global variants can receive the same name as the devices sold in China, something that has not happened for some time.
The #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G won’t just take incredible photos, it’s going to do it in style. Here’s a sneak-peak into the 200MP #SuperNote🇧🇷
The name change was also confirmed in the MIUI code and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is no longer called Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, something that had happened previously.
For those who don’t remember, some of the Chinese Redmi Note like Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 9 Pro were introduced in India as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Mi 10i respectively.
For now, the other devices in the Note 12 line have not yet had their names confirmed in India. Thus, we also do not know if they will continue with the same specifications as the Chinese models.
In any case, it is good to keep an eye on the Chinese manufacturer’s next steps.
- 6.67-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution
- Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
- microSD card space
- 16 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- 200 megapixel main sensor
- 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor
- 2 megapixel macro sensor
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging
- Android 12 running under MIUI 13
