Global POCO C55 is listed on Geekbench with Helio G85, 3GB RAM and Android 12

Global POCO C55 is listed on Geekbench with Helio G85, 3GB RAM and Android 12

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Global POCO C55 is listed on Geekbench with Helio G85, 3GB RAM and Android 12
1679309835 global poco c55 is listed on geekbench with helio g85.jpeg
Last month, POCO launched a new device in the Indian market, the POCO C55. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi 12C, which also hit the market at an affordable price.

Now, it looks like the phone will make its debut in more countries as its global variant has surfaced in Thai regulatory body NBTC’s database and benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The global POCO C55 appeared on the NBTC regulatory body with numbering 22127PC95G, with the G at the end indicating the global model. For comparison, the Indian version has code 22127PC95I.

On Geekbench, the POCO C55 came up with 368 points in the single-core test and 1,165 in the multi-core test. The listing also confirms the presence of an eight-core processor with a 2 + 6 configuration clocked at 2 GHz.

This confirms that the global model will come equipped with the Helio G85 chipset, just like the Indian variant. It will also bring 3 GB of RAM and come standard with the Android 12 operating system.

Playback: MySmartPrice.

In specs, the POCO C55 features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, and a drop-shaped notch. In addition to the aforementioned Helio G85, it features up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with 10W charging. In cameras, there is a dual module with a main sensor of 50 megapixels and an auxiliary one of 2 megapixels. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front sensor.

