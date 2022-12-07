Global cell phone production drops 11% in the third quarter of 2022

Research agency Trendforce has posted its latest report on the global cell phone market, revealing a drop in production for the third quarter of 2022. The industry produced 289 million phones between July and September, down 0.9% from the second quarter, but down 11% from the same period last year.

According to TrendForce, the negative results occurred because companies are prioritizing keeping their stocks instead of producing new devices, in addition to the low production caused by the turbulent economic period worldwide. Samsung maintained its leadership with 64.2 million units produced, an increase of 3.9% compared to the previous quarter. The South Korean has expanded its production again, but should reduce it again after three months.