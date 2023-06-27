Glimpse, a new protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of cryptocurrencies

- Advertisement -

The exchange of cryptocurrencies has historically been a process that has presented challenges in terms of security and reliability. Companies that offer cryptocurrency exchange services often act as intermediaries, which carries the risk of cryptocurrency theft.

Faced with this scenario, a research team from the Vienna University of Technology, Austria, has developed a new protocol called Glimpse, which allows cryptocurrency to be exchanged efficiently and securely without the need for a centralized intermediary.

The decentralized and secure protocol

The Glimpse protocol allows one cryptocurrency to be exchanged for another securely and efficiently, without having to rely on a commercial provider or large crypto repository. The main objective of this protocol is to offer a decentralized solution that reduces the risks associated with the exchange of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology, which is a public ledger that records all transactions made with cryptocurrency. These transactions can be simple fund transfers or more complex transactions involving smart contracts.

Smart contracts are programmable agreements that are executed automatically when certain conditions specified in the contract are met. This allows for the implementation of more sophisticated and complex transactions in the world of cryptocurrencies.

While smart contracts are possible within a specific blockchain, exchanging cryptocurrencies from one chain to another poses additional challenges. The Glimpse protocol addresses this challenge by enabling efficient and secure cross-cryptocurrency exchange.

How Glimpse works

Suppose a Bitcoin owner wishes to exchange his bitcoins for Ethereum. The Glimpse protocol establishes a smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain that guarantees the transfer of a specified amount of Ethereum to the Bitcoin owner, once certain conditions are met.

The Ethereum owner generates a random number and provides it to the Bitcoin owner. The Bitcoin owner must then transfer the bitcoins to the Ethereum owner on the Bitcoin blockchain, including the random number in the transfer to prevent security attacks.

Once the transfer has been made on the Bitcoin blockchain, the Bitcoin owner uses the block on the blockchain that includes the transfer and the random number, along with an agreed number of subsequent blocks, to prove on the Ethereum blockchain that the bitcoins were transferred successfully. Once the conditions of the smart contract are met, the final transfer of the agreed amount of Ethereum takes place.

The potential of Glimpse and the future of cryptocurrency exchange

The Glimpse protocol not only enables secure and efficient cross-cryptocurrency exchange, but also has the potential to enable a wide range of applications in the world of cryptocurrencies. For example, it can be used to express crypto assets within smart contracts and to develop decentralized financial instruments such as asset migrations and token wrapping and unwrapping.

The development of the Glimpse protocol represents a significant step towards the secure and decentralized exchange of cryptocurrencies. With this innovation, users will be able to transact cryptocurrencies more efficiently and reliably, without having to rely on centralized intermediaries.

The research paper on Glimpse has been accepted at the USENIX Security Symposium, which will take place in Los Angeles, United States, during August. This demonstrates the recognition, potential and relevance of this new tool in the field of cryptocurrencies.