Glaze, a tool that protects artists from Artificial Intelligence

In a context in which art competitions are beginning to be won by AI systems, artists must defend themselves, at least to identify what a machine has done from what a human has done.

Now it’s the University of Chicago that aims to help with a tool called Glaze, to prevent artificial intelligence (AI) models from learning an artist’s style, in response to the threat that AI-generated images will win art contests. and adorn book covers.

To prevent the AI ​​from learning an artist’s style, the artist can upload a digital version of their work to Glaze and choose a different art type than their own. The tool will make pixel-level changes that the AI ​​would associate with another style.

The University of Chicago team acknowledges that the tool does not guarantee absolute protection, but its goal is to fill the gap until laws, regulations, and policies are updated. The threat feels very personal to artists, as the databases the AI ​​uses to learn styles have been built without their consent, leading many artists to fear for their future. The AI ​​generators are already facing a number of legal challenges similar to those that occurred in the early days of the internet, such as the illicit use of music through services like Napster.

Legal experts compare the debate over unrestricted use of artists’ work for generative AI to piracy concerns in the early days of the internet. The goal of copyright law is to protect and encourage human creativity.

A nonprofit group called the Concept Art Association raised more than $200,000 to hire a company to persuade Congress to protect artists’ intellectual property. AI art generators could develop some sort of “private contract system that guarantees some degree of compensation to the creator,” predicts Raymond Ku, a Case Western University copyright law professor.

Movements are approaching in all senses, very similar to those we had when the Internet began to fill almost all the spaces of our existence.

You have more information in this NYT news item and in the Glaze document.