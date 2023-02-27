Glasses that translate languages ​​in real time, I have tested it with TCL at MWC23

I have already seen the news from TCL at the MWC, and in addition to mobile phones with excellent value for money, and tablets with their anti-glare technology, their section of innovative prototypes and gadgets has caught my attention.

Among them we have the TCL NXTWEAR of course, but in addition to them, they have a prototype of glasses capable of translating between English and Chinese in real time.

- Advertisement -

I show you in this video:

The glasses have a side control from where we can select the option we want to see. We can put it in the form of a camera, or in listening mode so that it translates from English to Chinese or vice versa.

The screen with the text does not invade the vision, it appears discreetly, and although it has a delay of a couple of seconds with respect to what you hear, it allows you to follow a fairly reliable translation of what is being said.

My experience

The glasses are comfortable, light, although aesthetically they are somewhat outdated. They have a discreet screen in the viewer that can be read perfectly, although it must be clear that in my demonstration, the other person, speaking in Chinese, did it calmly and with pauses for the translation to finish. In the case of a real conversation, where there are no such pauses, the two second delay may make the process more difficult.

- Advertisement -

The glasses are connected to the Internet, as they need to do the translation by connecting to the cloud. Thanks to this connection, it will save the photos we take, and they can be consulted with the mobile app, something that is still in development.

I really liked the experience, much more than the ones I’ve done in the past with headphones that translate, since I’ve noticed more fluidity with the subject.

I cannot give you information about dates or prices, since at the moment it is only a prototype, but you have more information at rayneo.com.