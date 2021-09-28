Giz A Laugh comedian Enya Martin shocked when movie director slid into Facebook DMs with role offer

Comedian Enya Martin revealed her shock when a movie director contacted her on Facebook to offer her a role.

The 28-year-old Dubliner rose to fame with her Giz A Laugh sketches on the social media platform – and director Rachael Carey was so impressed that she headhunted the rising star for a part in Deadly Cuts.

Enya said: “I don’t even have an acting agent, the makers just contacted me off my Facebook page, that’s my showreel, I was shocked.”

Starring opposite Pauline McGlynn, Angeline Ball and Love/Hate’s Laurence Kinlan in the comedy, in cinemas October 8, was a pinch-herself moment for Enya.

She said: “It was mad, Pauline McGlynn from Father Ted is in it.









“I chatted to her a lot in the dressing room, she’s so down to earth.

“There were a lot of Love/Hate actors in it, Laurence Kinlan who played Elmo is in it. Angeline Ball from the Commitments is lovely, I was starstruck watching her.”

Enya insists Deadly Cuts is the first well produced chick flick since The Snapper.

She said: “It’s about a hairdressers that’s going to close down as it’s in a disadvantaged area.

“The salon have to enter a hairdressing competition and that way the council won’t shut down an award-winning salon.

“That’s the plot, then there’s something that happens in between, a twist.

“It’s a tonic, nothing doom and gloom about it, it’s probably the first chick flick to come out of Ireland since The Snapper.”

Enya plays Lindsey, one of the lead’s best mates, who’s renowned for being a girl about town.

She said: “I’m a bit vulgar, the kind of girl who gets around and loves to brag about it.’

Shot in Loughlinstown but renamed Pigglinstown, Deadly Cuts “had a huge budget, caterers”.

She added: “You’d be standing in the cold somebody would come up with a jacket for ya.”

Enya will join Ardal O’Hanlon, Deirdre O’Kane and Bobby Davro for the Galway Comedy Festival, from October 19 to 25.

