Give your Instagram posts a mysterious air with this trick

Obtaining visibility on Instagram has become the goal of many today, especially in matters of work. We are not only referring to influencers, because this social network has also become a very helpful platform for small entrepreneurs. Of course, to get attention, it is important to know how to viralize your content on Instagram. The algorithms of the photography social network show users the profiles with the content that best suits their usual searches, so in order to get into these circles, you must find a way to attract the attention of the people you are you still. A good way to do it is through your Instagram stories. Getting to appear in the feed of others is not so easy from the beginning, but if there is something that everyone can see, as long as they follow you, it is your stories. Use Stories to increase your visits Well, this is where you have to put into practice one of the simplest Instagram tricks, but one that is not as well known. This does not mean that it is difficult, but that not everyone resorts to it. The first and essential thing is that the photos you post on your account are attractive, well-ordered and eye-catching. In this way, once you have managed to capture the attention of others through your stories, they will stay to continue seeing your posts. Now that you are clear on this point, it is time to publish a new photo, either of your business or a photo with one of your best looks. When you have published it, do not wait for others to find it to receive their likes, but you must go to your Instagram Stories to upload this same photo. Of course, you will have to resort to the pencil tool. You can find this by clicking on the three-dot button on the top right when you have already selected the photo you want to upload. Select draw, and choose the color you like best. Now, press and hold on the photo, and you will see that it is completely covered by the chosen color. It’s time to turn to another of Instagram’s editing tools, the eraser. Select the size you want the draft to have, and draw on the photo to make certain spaces of the photo you have shared visible. In this way, you will generate curiosity, and users will enter your Instagram profile, thus generating the algorithms to give you greater visibility. A very simple Instagram trick that will give your posts a mysterious air and that many influencers use to attract more followers. >