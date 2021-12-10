Give original software this Christmas: Windows 10 from only 12.15 euros

Piracy carries risks. We recently saw that KMSPico, a famous activator for Windows 10 and other Microsoft software solutions, had become the target of cybercriminals, and that they had introduced malware that can kill stealing your cryptocurrencies. It is a very curious case, although it is not the first time that piracy has been linked to malware, in fact the opposite happens, since that particular “marriage” is much older than it seems.

Hacking can cost us a malware infection, and this can, in turn, be very expensive. With this in mind, I just want to ask you a clear and direct question: is it worth taking all these risks to save a few euros? The answer is a resounding no, that is clear, but I understand that perhaps some of our readers have raised their eyebrows when reading “for a few euros.”

Don’t worry, it’s normal. Many people still believe that to enjoy the benefits that genuine Windows 10 offers, you need to pay more than a hundred euros, and the same applies to other Microsoft software solutions. The reality is totally different, and it is that, in the end, we can take advantage of the offers offered by trusted stores such as SuperCDK and get, For just 12 euros, a Windows 10 OEM license.

Windows 10 and other licenses on sale for Christmas: Seize the opportunity

Buying genuine software is, thanks to OEM licenses and SuperCDK offerings, easier, safer and cheaper. It’s easy because the buying process is very simple, it is safe because the entire purchase process is encrypted, because all products are legal and valid for life, and because if we have any problem we can contact technical support and receive the help we need. Finally, it is also economical because the prices are very affordable.

If you have been wanting to be original for a long time to forget about the problems of piracy, and to start enjoying the advantages of original software, don’t think twice. With the SuperCDK Christmas deals you can give yourself, or give away, original software at a good price. Check out:

Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key, for 13.78 euros, after using the “VERY” coupon, which will give you a 30% discount.

Windows 10 Home OEM Lifetime Key, for 12.15 euros after using the “VERY” coupon, which will give you a 30% discount.

Office 2019 Pro Plus Lifetime Key, we can get it for 39.78 euros if we use the “VERY” coupon, which will give us a 30% discount.

Windows 10 Pro OEM + Office 2019 Pro Plus keys Pack, the price of this pack, after using the “VERY” coupon, which will give you a 30% discount, is 45.50 euros.

Windows 11 Pro OEM Key, it can be yours for 18.10 euros, after using the “VERY” coupon, which as we have already said will give you a 30% discount.

Office 2021 Pro Plus Key, this is priced at 43.11 euros, as long as we use the “VERY” coupon before completing the purchase process.

Once you complete the purchase process, you will receive the codes you have purchased, and you can use them to activate the associated software. Thus, for example, if you have purchased a Windows 10 license, you can use it to directly activate an already installed copy, or to activate a clean installation.

If you don’t know what to give this Christmas maybe you should give original software a try. After all, a pack of Windows 10 Pro and Office 2019 Pro Plus is a very appetizing gift, and the Windows 10 and Windows 11 codes can be a great detail for “Santa Claus.”