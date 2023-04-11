Give or not give the cell phone to children when they are crying, these are the consequences

With cell phones immersed in the daily environment of family life, it is normal for minors to see them as an important element for them and for parents to use them as a solution in case the child is crying or desperate for some reason.

A study of the University of Michigan found that these types of actions are an option that ends the problem in the short term, but that over time can generate a large number of inconveniences in the emotional development of the minor.

Giving a cell phone to a minor when they are crying can affect their emotional development.

The problem of calming a baby with the cell phone

Different situations of daily life lead to giving a child between three and five years of age the telephone as an option for fun, relaxation and to help calm him down because of something that bothered him or made him cry.

That’s why the doctor Jenny Radeskya developmental behavioral pediatrician and lead author of the research, wanted to assess whether the latter was a good or negative practice for the child.

The study, which was carried out between 2018 and 2022, included the participation of 422 parents and their children of early ages, who have a temperament in formation and is more explosive, which is why they are more demanding to control in difficult moments.

The parents’ solution to this situation of despair and crying was to give them the cell phone, but the same tutors assured that over time the minors struggled more and more to manage their own emotions and, on the contrary, were more impulsive.

An interesting point in the study is that in the case of girls the impact was not the same, according to the researchers, because they are educated with greater flexibility about expressing their feelings, something that does not happen with men.

In addition, the doctor in charge of the study assures that “not all children are going to have the same relationship with the media”, so it is important to know the challenges that each minor presents regarding the use of devices in each context.

With this, it seeks to make it clear that the time parents and children spend in front of a screen should not be eliminated, but should be used at other times. As well as having a listening reaction in difficult situations so that children learn to express and know their feelings, because the presence of a screen can repress or ignore their emotions.

Instead of giving them a mobile device, Radesky says children need sensory experiences to deal with their feelings, such as running, swinging, jumping, dancing or hugging, in addition to feeling comfortable. Although the doctor knows how difficult this can be in high-stress situations and that the time will come when the mobile will have to appear in the child’s life.

“Once in a while you’ll have to pull out that mobile device that’s waiting in line at a store. The key is not to make it the main way to manage those emotional moments”, affirms the doctor in charge of the research.

This is how a temporary solution can be the gateway to the construction of behavior in which the child becomes more impulsive, more difficult to calm down and, above all, limit emotional regulation and expression.