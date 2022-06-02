Give a personal touch to Facebook Messenger: how to give nicknames to your friends

Facebook is one of the social networks that has been at the top for the longest time. Others prior to this ended up falling into oblivion, but Mark Zuckerberg’s application has successfully managed to survive the passage of time. This has been achieved thanks to the updates that have been arriving from time to time, which have only managed to improve its user experience. The Facebook application, like Instagram, has 24-hour stories, which were very successful upon arrival. But one of the social network’s favorite tools is its reactions to posts and even messages. Facebook Messenger hides some very interesting tricks And the thing is that Mark Zuckerberg’s social network boasts Facebook Messenger, its own instant messaging service so you can talk to your friends in the most comfortable way. In addition, it has some very interesting functions. In the Facebook Messenger app you can communicate with all your friends easily, and this is where you have the option to change the reactions of the “like” button. But that is not the only customization option that you can find in this second Facebook application, and it is that you can also change the nickname of your friends for the name that you like the most. Of course, you should know that, in the event that you make these changes, the chosen nicknames will only be visible to you in that chat. This is how you can change the nickname of your contacts If you want to change the nickname of one of your friends on Facebook Messenger, we will explain how you can do it step by step. First of all, you will have to click on the button of a circle with an i inside, which is in the upper right part of the chat. Most likely, you already know the menu that you will access, since it is the same one that you have to use when you want to change the emoticons of the chat, in addition to changing the color of each chat. But what you want is to change the nickname of your friend, so you will have to press the Nicknames option that appears in the menu. Once this is done, you will arrive at a window in which all the chat participants, yours and your friend’s, will appear, where you can define their nickname, or even yours if you want. When clicking on their name, you will only have to write the nickname you want and click on Define to accept. >