GitHub Copilot X: The revolution in AI-powered software development

GitHub, the leading collaborative software development platform, has just announced a significant advancement in the AI-powered software development with the introduction of Copilot X.

As a pioneer in the use of generative AI for code completion, GitHub is taking its partnership with OpenAI even further by adopting the latest GPT-4 model and extending Copilot’s capabilities.

- Advertisement -

In less than two years since its release, GitHub Copilot has already made a significant impact in the world of software development. As reported by GitHub, the AI-powered tool, built on the OpenAI Codex model, currently writes 46% of the code on the platform and has helped developers to code up to 55% faster. By automatically completing comments and code, Copilot serves as an AI-powered pair programmer that keeps developers focused and productive.

With copilot x, the enhanced version launching today, presents a bold vision for the future of AI-powered software development. With an emphasis on accessibility, Copilot will now be available throughout the development lifecycle, beyond simple code completion. To the incorporate chat and voice functions, developers can communicate more naturally with Copilot. In addition, Copilot X will be integrated into pull requests, command lines and documentationproviding instant answers to project questions.

The transformative potential of AI in software development is on full display with GitHub Copilot X. By reducing manual tasks and routine tasks, developers can focus on more complex and innovative tasks. This new level of productivity will allow developers to focus on the big picture, fostering innovation and accelerating human progress.

What’s new about Copilot

Copilot X introduces several new features compared to Copilot, including a ChatGPT-like experience in code editors, Copilot for pull requests, AI-generated responses for documentation, and Copilot for the command line interface.

- Advertisement -

Copilot chat builds on the work that OpenAI and Microsoft have done with ChatGPT and the new Bing. GitHub brings a chat interface to the editor focused on development scenarios and natively integrated with VS Code and Visual Studio. It goes far beyond a chat window: Copilot X now recognizes what code a developer has written and what error messages are displayed, and is deeply integrated into the IDE.

In addition to improving the editing experience, Copilot X allows Copilot to make pull requests. This feature is powered by the new OpenAI GPT-4 model and supports AI-powered tags in pull request descriptions. This happens through a GitHub app that organization admins and individual repository owners can install. The tags are auto-populated by Copilot based on the modified code, and developers can review or modify the suggested descriptions.

GitHub is also testing new capabilities internally, where Copilot will automatically suggest sentences and paragraphs as developers create pull requests. Coming soon, Copilot will warn developers about insufficient testing for a pull request and suggest possible tests tailored to the needs of a project.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand is throwing Copilot for documentsan experimental tool that uses a chat interface to provide AI-generated responses to documentation questions, including questions about languages, frameworks and technologies. Initially, the company focuses on the React documentation, Azure Docs, and MDN. Eventually, he plans to bring this functionality to any organization’s internal documentation and repositories, so developers can ask questions through a ChatGPT-like interface and receive instant answers.

In addition to the editor and pull request, GitHub has simplified the terminal, where developers spend a significant amount of time. To help developers save time and effort, GitHub is releasing the Copilot CLI, which can compose commands and loops, and handle dark search flags to satisfy queries. Developers can join the waiting list to take advantage of this tool that translates natural language into terminal commands.

As you can see, the world of programming is also changing by leaps and bounds.

You have more information in this github article