Gisele Fetterman’s Husband Goes to the Hospital, She Takes a Trip That Raises Eyebrows – RedState

During the midterm race, it was clear to many that John Fetterman wasn’t well, as he ran for the Senate in Pennsylvania after his stroke.

But Democrats and his wife Gisele Fetterman wouldn’t stand for any questioning of his health. She even asked why there weren’t “consequences” for reporter Dasha Burns who dared to report about issues with her husband’s health–and attacked her as doing a “disservice” to people having “disabilities.”

As my colleague Jennifer Oliver O’Connell observed, Dasha Burns deserved great credit for printing the truth, likely knowing that she would come under fire from people on the left. But voters had a right to know the truth and if Fetterman was fit to serve in the office.

Of course, the truth came out after the election. Since he was sworn in he’s had two hospitalizations, and he’s now getting treatment at Walter Reed for severe depression. What he should have done was take the time to do all he could to recover, rather than running for office. But the Democrats were so concentrated on doing all they could to hold onto power, they put all questions — and his best interests — to the side.

Depression is something that can occur after a stroke. But Fetterman also already had issues with depression–which have since become severe. He has had to come to terms with the fact that he may have “set himself back permanently by not taking the recommended amount of rest during the campaign,” his team acknowledged in a NY Times report.

But his adjustment to serving in the Senate has been made vastly more difficult by the strains of his recovery, which left him with a physical impairment and serious mental health challenges that have rendered the transition extraordinarily challenging — even with the accommodations that have been made to help him adapt. “What you’re supposed to do to recover from this is do as little as possible,” said Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff. Instead, Mr. Fetterman “was forced to do as much as possible — he had to get back to the campaign trail. It’s hard to claw that back.”

That’s where the people who love you (like your wife) should place your health over any position you or she might obtain. The most important thing is recovery. No wonder he’s depressed as a result.

Now, his wife just announced on Twitter that after her husband admitted himself into the hospital for treatment for depression, she packed up the kids in Pennsylvania. They didn’t go to see Fetterman at Walter Reed in Washington, D.C. Instead, they went to Canada and Niagra Falls. She took the kids ziplining.

“I am not really sure how to navigate this journey but am figuring it out slowly,” Gisele Fetterman declared. “1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of…pack them in the car and drive.”

She said they drove straight to Canada and Buffalo, New York. “Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away,” she said.

“We did some scary things but we did them together. We ziplined over Niagara Falls and August got stuck.” She said she told the kids that joy and fun can still exist when someone we love is in pain.

Some people might think that “the first thing you could think of” is to go to the hospital to stand by your husband. Her actions raises some eyebrows.

I get trying to get the kids to feel better and get their minds off the difficulties. I guess what I don’t get is that your family and your health should always be your priority. No position, no money, nothing is worth injuring or losing that.

But Gisele Fetterman said she never considered him quitting to focus on his health and the family. That’s what I don’t understand. I think I’d also wonder when they announced Fetterman’s new issues on February 16, Gisele Fetterman asked for “privacy.” But then if you ask for privacy, why are you then posting all over Twitter now? You’re going to get people commenting then. It’s a bit South Park/Meghan Markle-like.

I sincerely hope he recovers, but I think he should have dropped out and they should never have risked his health.