‘Girls who Code’ book series banned from some classrooms in US

More than 1,100 books have recently been from somewhere in the United States. Also affected is a that wants to get interested in computer science.

The Girls Who Code series of books, designed to promote coding among girls, has ended up on a list of works banned from schools or classrooms across the country in the United States. The list was compiled by the authors’ association PEN America, which collected more than 1,100 book titles reported to have been banned between July 2021 and March 2022. The extent of this censorship has increased massively during this period, according to the explanation. The four titles in the “Girls Who Code” series may not be used in classrooms with several other book series in a school district in the state of Pennsylvania. The initiator of the book series was outraged.

Angry Initiator

“Girls who Code” is actually a non-profit organization that was founded in 2012 to increase the proportion of women in computer science. The project was initiated by the lawyer Reshma Saujani, who has also written several books. This includes a book from the “Girls who Code” series, which was published in 2017. This was followed by the now four-part eponymous series of books written by other women authors, which is now subject to the Pennsylvania ban. Each of these is about several girls, their friendships, coding and hackathons – supplemented by code snippets. Why the series was banned from classrooms is not clear. The allegedly responsible organization “Moms for Liberty” says it fights against pornography.

Saujani also only found out about the ban from PEN America and wrote on LinkedIn that she was so upset that she couldn’t breathe. The series is a work of love, with which one wants to ensure that all girls see themselves as coders: “You can’t be what you don’t see and that way you have more girls, including girls of color, to get excited about programming.” Now, a group of mothers and elected officials would like to change that — by banning books that say, “We can’t let them win.” Progress will not be allowed to be reversed.

