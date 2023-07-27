GigaOm Research Bulletin #003 – GigaOm

- Advertisement -

Welcome to GigaOm’s research bulletin for May 2023

Hi and welcome back. We’re delighted to share our July-September syndicated research schedule, for Radar and Sonar reports. Thank you for your input on potential resource conflicts! Keep watching this space as we update to the end of the year and beyond, and see below for specifics.

Jon joined our illustrious CTO Howard Holton in our inaugural episode of The Good, The Bad, and The Techy podcast, this one covering Low Code, RPA and all things platform. Do tune in!

Research Highlights

See below for our most recent reports, blogs and articles, current press quotes, and where to meet our analysts in the next few months.

Trending: Attack Service Management released in February is our top Radar read right now. “An organization’s attack surface is dynamic; it can change daily, if not more often, and tracking these changes in an automated fashion is crucial for an ASM solution,” says author Chris Ray.

We are currently taking briefings on: Enterprise & Cloud Native Data Storage, Service Mesh, CSPM, Cloud Native Data Protection, Ransomware Solutions, Data Loss Prevention, and API Security.

Warming up are: Data Observability, DDI (DNS, DHCP and IPAM), and Vulnerability Management.

Recent Reports

We’ve released 16 reports in the period since the last bulletin.

In Analytics and AI, we have released reports on Data Pipelines and Streaming Data Platforms.

For Cloud Infrastructure and Operations, we have Cloud Resource Optimization and IT Service Management (ITSM), and in Storage, we have covered Object Storage for both High Performance and Enterprise.

In the Security domain, we have released reports on Deception Technology, Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Operational Technology (OT) Security and Identity as a Service (IDaaS). And in Networking, we have covered Cloud & Managed Service Providers (CSPs & MSPs), Large Enterprises & SMBs, Network Service Providers (NSPs) and Network Observability.

And in Software and Applications, we have a report on Robotic Process Automation.

Blogs and Articles

We’ve published several blogs including:

Thinking Strategically about Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) – Jon Collins looks at where SBOMS have sprung from.

CXO Insight: Delivering on Edge Infrastructure – Enrico Signoretti delivers another insight into the challenges and variables that come with deploying Edge.

Not Your Father’s Primary Storage – Max Mortillaro dives into the new era of storage.

Andrew Green details how to differentiate between Edge, Cloud & 5G.

… and finally, Jon provides his take on Touchpoints, Coalescence and Multi-Platform Engineering following his visit to KubeCon in Amsterdam.

Press Quotes

GigaOm analysts are quoted in a variety of publications.

IFS Platforms | Forbes – Jon Collins

Cybersecurity | Tanium – Jon Collins

Unstructured Data Management | Blocks & Files – a review of Arjan Timmerman & Max Mortillaro’s Radar report.

If you need comment for your publication, let us know.

Where To Meet GigaOm Analysts

In the near future, you can expect to see our analysts at Infosecurity in London, and Black Hat USA. Do let us know if you want to fix a meet.

For news and updates, add [email protected] to your lists, and get in touch with any questions.

All the best and speak soon!

Jon Collins, VP of Research

Claire Hale, Engagement Manager

P.S. Here is last month’s bulletin if you missed it.