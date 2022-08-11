Gigabyte U4: Notebook without operating system in the test

’s U4 UD attracts with good hardware at a low price. We tested it on Windows 11 as well as two Linux distributions.

When we were looking for a usable work notebook-offers-a-new-2-in-1-experience/">notebook, we came across the inconspicuous U4 UD from Gigabyte for a slim 700 euros. The notebook, which weighs less than 1 kilogram, promises plenty of power for common office applications with the Core i7-1195G7 (four cores plus SMT), generous 16 GB DDR4-3200 working memory stores a lot of data. There is also a fast NVMe SSD with 512 GB, a matte Full HD screen with an opening angle of 180 degrees and fast USB ports including Type-C and fast Thunderbolt 4. That doesn’t sound bad, even if the supplied accessories are based on a 65 -Watt power supply limited. Gigabyte gives a two-year guarantee, but only one for the integrated battery.

The notebook barebone comes from Clevo and is available there as the L141/L142 in various configurations, none of which exactly match our test device. It is also available from Schenker, Wortmann and Tuxedo – but with twice the battery capacity (73 Wh), a weaker processor and at prices over 1000 euros. As a compromise, the Gigabyte U4 UD has to make do with a relatively low battery capacity of 36 Wh. In the test, it was good for ten hours in idle and around 80 minutes under full load – so you have to pack the power adapter for a full working day on the go.

This applies even more to use with Linux. The battery only lasted six and a half hours in Ubuntu when idling. In the software-based Suspend-to-Idle (S0ix, s2idle) standby mode, the notebook consumed 0.72 watts less with Ubuntu than with Windows. A look at the /sys/power/mem_sleep file suggests that, in addition to s2idle, the often energy-saving suspend-to-RAM (ACPI S3) is also supported, where this mode is listed as “deep”. However, after switching to the alternative standby mode, the notebook absolutely could not be woken up anymore.