HomeTech NewsMobileGigabyte U4: Notebook without operating system in the test

Gigabyte U4: Notebook without operating system in the test

Tech NewsMobileSocial NetworksTwitterWhatsApp

Published on

By Brian Adam
gigabyte u4 notebook without operating system in the test.png
gigabyte u4 notebook without operating system in the test.png
- Advertisement -

gigabyte’s U4 UD attracts with good hardware at a low price. We tested it on Windows 11 as well as two Linux distributions.

When we were looking for a usable work notebook-offers-a-new-2-in-1-experience/">notebook, we came across the inconspicuous U4 UD from Gigabyte for a slim 700 euros. The notebook, which weighs less than 1 kilogram, promises plenty of power for common office applications with the Core i7-1195G7 (four cores plus SMT), generous 16 GB DDR4-3200 working memory stores a lot of data. There is also a fast NVMe SSD with 512 GB, a matte Full HD screen with an opening angle of 180 degrees and fast USB ports including Type-C and fast Thunderbolt 4. That doesn’t sound bad, even if the supplied accessories are based on a 65 -Watt power supply limited. Gigabyte gives a two-year guarantee, but only one for the integrated battery.

 

More about barebones

All the mobiles and tablets that have been presented during the Mobile World Congress of 2022

  • Gigabyte U4: Notebook without operating system in the test
  • Mini PC barebones for Ryzen processors in the test
  • Testing the PC barebones Nuc 12 Extreme with Core i9-12900
  • Fanless mini PC barebones with a fast processor
  • Mini PC in test: Asrock Deskmini X300 for Ryzen 4000G
  • ASRock Mini-PC with AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 for industry and display boards
  • Intel NUC 9 Extreme: Mini Gaming PC with Intel Compute Element
  • Asus Mini PC PN50 with eight-core processor AMD Ryzen 7 4700U in the test

The notebook barebone comes from Clevo and is available there as the L141/L142 in various configurations, none of which exactly match our test device. It is also available from Schenker, Wortmann and Tuxedo – but with twice the battery capacity (73 Wh), a weaker processor and at prices over 1000 euros. As a compromise, the Gigabyte U4 UD has to make do with a relatively low battery capacity of 36 Wh. In the test, it was good for ten hours in idle and around 80 minutes under full load – so you have to pack the power adapter for a full working day on the go.

This applies even more to use with Linux. The battery only lasted six and a half hours in Ubuntu when idling. In the software-based Suspend-to-Idle (S0ix, s2idle) standby mode, the notebook consumed 0.72 watts less with Ubuntu than with Windows. A look at the /sys/power/mem_sleep file suggests that, in addition to s2idle, the often energy-saving suspend-to-RAM (ACPI S3) is also supported, where this mode is listed as “deep”. However, after switching to the alternative standby mode, the notebook absolutely could not be woken up anymore.

 

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Source code editor Visual Studio Code 1.70: multiple selection in the search function

The July update allows marking and changing multiple selected items in the search area...
Apple

Jon Hamm to join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the third season of “The Morning Show”

In January of this year, Jon Ham he joined to AppleTV+ to make a...
Android

Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a: Google releases an update to fix a bug

Let's get rid of the doubts right away: no, it's not yet time for...
Apple

iPadOS – Often postponed, but not yet taken off

The release of iPadOS is to be pushed back to October. What seems like...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.