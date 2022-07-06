GIGABYTE S55U, an impressive 54.6-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution

- Advertisement -

The GIGABYTE S55U is presented as one of the most impressive gaming monitors that we have had the opportunity to see, it is not in vain that we are talking about a model that has a screen size of 54.6 inchesand that uses a panel VA 4K with Quantum Dot technology. What does all this mean for the user? Well it’s very simple, you will enjoy a fantastic immersion thanks to its size and a sharp image, with perfect viewing angles and excellent color representation.

In terms of design, the GIGABYTE S55U takes a distinctly minimalist approach with angular nuances and has greatly reduced screen borders. This allows it to blend seamlessly into any setting, and with any style. We continue to review its keys at the hardware level, and we find that the GIGABYTE S55U has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which indicates that with it we can take advantage of the performance of top-of-the-range graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or the Radeon RX 6950 XT.

Its response time is 2 ms from gray to gray, it has two HDMI 2.1 outputs, it has an anti-glare finish, it reproduces 96% DCI-P3 color space and 140% sRGB color space. The contrast of this monitor is 5,000:1, and as we anticipated at the beginning of the article, the panel of the GIGABYTE S55U offers perfect viewing angles at 178 degrees. It’s compatible with FreeSync Premium, and it should be with G-Sync as well. How could it be otherwise, it includes a wide range of connectors, among which we can also highlight two HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 2.0, 1x Earphone Jack and an Ethernet.

The rest of its specifications are completed with two 10-watt speakers each compatible with Dolby Atmos/DTS HD, connectivity Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth. We will be able to connect the GIGABYTE S55U directly to the Internet without relying on a PC, and use it independently thanks to its Android based operating systemwhich includes numerous applications and also gives us access to the Google Play Store so that we can download new applications.

We don’t have any details on the selling price of the GIGABYTE S55U, but it’s clear that this is a high-end model and one that offers an excellent level of features, so its price will be according to that reality. His arrival in Spain should take place in the next few days, at least in theory.

