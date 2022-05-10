Gigabyte is updated in a big way with a 55-inch monitor with Android TV

Once again surprising with a gaming monitor outside its dedicated Aorus sub-brand, we find ourselves before the announcement of the Gigabyte S55U Gaming Monitor, equipped with a 54.6-inch Quantum Dot VA panel with 4K resolution and 96% of the sRGB color gamut, which, although some of its characteristics could pass it off as a television, remains outside this family of devices.

Regarding the connectivity section, we find two HDMI 2.1 ports (one with eARC) as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports, with the great absence of a DisplayPort port. Other connectivity consists of a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) port, a single USB 2.0 port, a headphone jack, a Toslink jack, and an Ethernet jack. On the other hand, the Gigabyte S55U also surprises with the addition of built-in support for WiFi and Bluetooth, plus an unspecified version of Android TVthus adding compatibility with Chromecast, the Google Assistant and Google Play.

And it is that we will even have a remote control with buttons that will allow us direct access to applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play itself.

Although the true denomination of monitor comes to us from the hand of a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a response time of 5 ms (although Gigabyte also cites a 2ms minimum response time), and broad support for FreeSync Premium, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ technologies, and HLG HDR standards, making it ideal for use with both PCs as with any of the new generation consoles.

Additionally, the Gigabyte S55U also offers some software enhancements, with some special game-oriented features like the Aim Stabilizer, Black Equalizer, or the reticles and timers directly on the screen.

Availability and price

Already signed on the Gigabyte website, at the moment the brand has not shared any information about the price or availability date of the Gigabyte S55U.