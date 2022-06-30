HomeTech NewsGIGABYTE introduces its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630

GIGABYTE introduces its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630

By Brian Adam
After a period of so many complications in the graphics card market, the arrival of GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 is one of the fabulous signs that everything is back to normaland that manufacturers can finally not only produce to meet the existing level of demand, but also bring new models to the market that expand the possibilities for all those users who want to build their PC or update the existing one.

Forks especially significant, in addition, that this type of movement occurs, as with the GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630, in the entry rangewith cards that expand the available offer for those users who do not have enough with the GPU integrated in the current chips, but who do not need the performance provided by the latest generation dedicated cards, and / or who do not have the budget to do so. with one of them.

As we told you yesterday, when confirming its arrival on the market, NVIDIA has not proposed a reference design, so the manufacturers have had all the margin they wanted to create their custom designs around this new chip, which in the case of Gigabyte translates into two interesting proposals, the GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC 4G and the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G.

As you can tell from their names, en both models the GPU has been overclockedso if the frequency of the chip is 1,785 megahertz, in the GTX 1630 OC Low Profile we see it go up to 1,800 megahertzwhile in the GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC 4G the increase is greater, since its working frequency goes up to 1,815 megahertza leap that, without being excessive, can provide us with a performance bonus.

Designed to fit into virtually any space, the GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC 4G is really compactwith dimensions of 153 x 116 x 36 millimeters. For proper cooling, GIGABYTE employs a unique blade fan design that provides efficient heat dissipation for higher performance without compromising safety, even in small-sized cases where ventilation may be an issue. key code.

As for the GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G, in this case we find a card designed for ATX or higher format boxes, which integrates two fans and that, as its name suggests, has low profile bracket (includes adapter)which allows various mounting configurations, something that is undoubtedly highly valued by gamers, as well as streamers who like to show their setups live.

Both GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1630 have a port Display Port 1.4a port DVI-D Y HDMI 2.0bone such port on the GTX 1630 OC 4G and two on the GTX 1630 OC Low Profile 4G, so multiscreen support is complete.

More information: Gigabyte

