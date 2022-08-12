GIGABYTE AORUS X670E and X670: everything ready for the Ryzen 7000

- Advertisement -

Last week we were able to learn, from the hand of AMD, the first motherboards for the al increasingly imminent AMD Ryzen 7000, and now We can now expand details about what has prepared, within its family, for users who want to make the leap to the new generation of AMD. And, from what we can see, it seems that the technology is determined to get the most out of the proposal that comes from the hand of ZEN 4.

More specifically, GIGABYTE has published the technical data sheets of its first four plates for Ryzen 7000, all of them based, as their names indicate, on X670E (X670 Extreme) and X670 chipsets. Recall that there are three families of chipsets announced by AMD for the Ryzen 7000, the two mentioned above and B650. The latter will be the one aimed at the mid-range and entry-level ranges, so the plates detailed today are aimed, as you may have already deduced, at the highest-performing teams.

These are the specs of each of the four announced models.

GIGABYTE X670E AORUS XTREME

AMD AM5 Socket

18+2+2 phase VRM

Dual-channel DDR5: 4 SMD DIMMs with ECC/non-ECC unbuffered memory support

4 PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 connectors

Fins-Array III and M.2 Thermal Guard III: to ensure VRM power stability and performance of 25110 PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD

EZ-Latch Plus: PCIe 5.0 x16 SMD slot and M.2 connectors with quick release and screwless design

Hi-Fi Audio with DTS:X Ultra: ALC1220 CODEC and ESS SABER 9118 Hi-Fi DAC with ESSentialo USB DAC

AQUANTIA 10GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6E.

Extended Connectivity: DP, HDMI, USB-C 10 Gbps, Dual USB-C 20 Gbps and upcoming GIGABYTE USB4 AIC support

Q-Flash Plus – BIOS update without CPU, memory and graphics card.

GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER

AMD AM5 Socket

16+2+2 phase VRM

Dual-channel DDR5: 4 SMD DIMMs with ECC/non-ECC unbuffered memory support

+2 PCIe 5.0 x4 connectors and 2 PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 connectors

Fins-Array III and M.2 Thermal Guard III: to ensure VRM power stability and performance of 25110 PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD

EZ-Latch Plus: PCIe 5.0 x16 SMD slot and M.2 connectors with quick release and screwless design

High fidelity audio with DTS:X Ultra: CODEC ALC1220

Fast networks: 2.5GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax

Extended Connectivity: DP, HDMI, USB-C with DP Alt Mode, Dual USB-C 20Gbps, and upcoming GIGABYTE USB4 AIC support

Q-Flash Plus – BIOS update without CPU, memory and graphics card.

GIGABYTE X670 AORUS ELITE AX

AMD AM5 Socket

16+2+2 phase VRM

Dual-channel DDR5: 4 SMD DIMMs with ECC/non-ECC unbuffered memory support

1 PCIe 5.0 x4 connector and 3 PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 connectors

Mega-Heatpipe and M.2 Thermal Guard: to ensure VRM power stability and performance of 25110 PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD

EZ-Latch: PCIe x16 slot and M.2 connectors with quick release and screwless design

2.5GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax

Extended Connectivity: HDMI, Dual USB-C 20Gbps and upcoming GIGABYTE USB4 AIC support

Smart Fan 6: multiple temperature sensors, hybrid fan headers with FAN STOP

Q-Flash Plus – BIOS update without CPU, memory and graphics card.

GIGABYTE X670 AORUS PRO AX

AMD AM5 Socket

16+2+2 phase VRM

Dual-channel DDR5: 4 SMD DIMMs with ECC/non-ECC unbuffered memory support

1 PCIe 5.0 x4 connector and 3 PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 connectors

Mega-Heatpipe and M.2 Thermal Guard III: to ensure VRM power stability and performance of 25110 PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD

EZ-Latch Plus: PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 connector with quick release and screwless design

Fast networks: 2.5GbE LAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax

Extended Connectivity: HDMI, Dual USB-C 20Gbps and upcoming GIGABYTE USB4 AIC support

Smart Fan 6 – Features multiple temperature sensors, hybrid fan headers with FAN STOP and noise detection

Q-Flash Plus – BIOS update without CPU, memory and graphics card.

