Gigabyte Aorus previews a new inflatable gaming chair

Far from all the ostentation that we are used to seeing in gaming chairs, Aorus, the gaming division of Gigabyte, has just made a curious advance with the publication of the advance of its next gaming chair, which, far from leather and racing seat designs, opts for a simple and portable design with an inflatable body.

As you read it, this chair, apparently intended for console gamers or handheld devices, It will have two different air chambers that will allow us to inflate it to its final size and shape, just as we would do with the mats for the pool or beach. And it is that in fact this seems to be one of the added uses of this gaming chair, with a body completely formed in plastic, with the only addition of a velvet covering on the seat and armrests, suitable not only to resist water, but of course to float on it.

Thus, despite the inability to add lumbar or neck cushions, or any type of lighting addition, Aorus wanted to keep the “gaming” essence inside this chair, with a black color for the entire surface and some white designs primed around its front, among which the logo and name of the brand stand out, as well as some phrases and drawings within the theme.

Although at the moment the company has only shared these photographs on his German Twitter account, without knowing when or at what price this new chair could be available, the company is expected to disclose new information in the future. And it is that although many may think that it is some kind of joke, especially given the time of year with the summer already over, everything indicates that we will really soon be able to find this product.

With more and more articles loading this gaming surname, What will be next?