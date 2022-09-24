HomeTech NewsGIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER Graphics Card

GIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER Graphics Card

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
gigabyte aorus geforce rtx 4090 master 1000x600.jpg
gigabyte aorus geforce rtx 4090 master 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

With geforce RTX 4080 graphics and RTX 4090 officially announced, the first custom models are already appearing. If before we echoed some MSI graphics with different cooling systems, now it’s up to aorusthe brand of consumer-oriented products gaming of gigabyte.

On this occasion, GIGABYTE has introduced the AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTERpossibly the most powerful graphic that the brand has marketed and without a doubt one of the largest in size, since its dimensions are 35.85cm long, 16.28cm wide and 7.51cm high. To these dimensions would inevitably have to be added a high weight. To show the following image, in which its size can be compared with that of the RTX 3090 and its Ti variant.

- Advertisement -

Comparative image of various GIGABYTE AORUS graphics models

GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER
GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER


What is it and how to activate the shower mode of the Xiaomi Mi Band

The GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER uses the company’s WINDFORCE air cooling system with three 110mm fans and thirteen copper composite tubes for cooling. Regarding its characteristics for graphics processing, this implementation of the NVIDIA GPU has 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a 384-bit memory bus, 16,384 CUDA cores and officially supports a maximum resolution of 7,680×4,320 pixels. For its power it uses a 16-pin connector and it is recommended to use a 1,000-watt power supply.

- Advertisement -

LCD screen of the GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER graphics card

An interesting detail of the GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER is that it has a small LCD screen capable of displaying not only data such as temperature, but also text and images, also in animated formats such as GIF. For the rest, the graphic incorporates RGB lights both as rings for the fans and to show the AORUS logo in all its splendor.

The price is not yet known, but looking at the features, surely it will not be cheap and it is more, despite its orientation towards the gamingpossibly its use is more attractive in some professional sectors.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

You can now choose between Nest displays and speakers for the presence detection function

Google has just made a slight modification to the presence detection service through Nest...
Europe

Italy election explained: Who is running? How does it work? Who is likely to win?

Italy is readying itself for a snap general election on Sunday, 25 September. Here we...

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.