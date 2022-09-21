GIGABYTE already has its GeForce RTX 40 with WINDFORCE cooling system ready

- Advertisement -

Today has been the big day, NVIDIA has presented the RTX 40, and how could it be otherwise, has been one of the first to show the custom design that it will use in its new line of next-generation graphics cards. The AORUS GeForce RTX 40 will be equipped with the WINDFORCE system, a reference in the industry because, as many of our readers will know, it is one of the best that exists.

With the GeForce RTX 40 NVIDIA has managed to exceed expectations that had generated previous rumors and leaks, both for raw performance and specialized performance in ray tracing and artificial intelligence. The numbers speak for themselves, the GeForce RTX 4090 is capable of quadrupling the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, almost nothing.

- Advertisement -

The WINDFORCE cooling system used in the AORUS GeForce RTX 40 exceeds 30% static pressure from other normal fans, they are quieter when they work at the same revolutions as these and are also supported by a huge radiator with angular fins that create a greater surface area and a vapor chamber system to achieve superior heat dissipation.

Temperatures will not be a problemand we will also have total structural solidity thanks to the rear metal plate that also contributes to cooling tasks.

GIGABYTE has not neglected aesthetics either, and has once again opted for a Enhanced Triple Ring RGB LED Lighting System in the GeForce RTX 40 AORUS and GAMING OC lines. This feature manages to give them a touch of distinction, and offers different styles of addressable lighting on the fans. On the other hand, we will also find a fully customizable LCD Edge screen located on the side of the AORUS cards, where we can view useful information, texts, and even animated images (GIFs).

- Advertisement -

From October AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 XTREME WATERFORCE, AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE will be available. In November The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 will arrive.

More information: GIGABYTE.