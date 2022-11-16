Gift to Game Pass Ultimate customers: 3-month trial of two Apple services

Microsoft gift to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers 3 months free trial video streaming platforms Apple TV+ and music streaming Apple Music. The advantage is reserved for those who do not already have a subscription to the two Apple services, who need to request and activate both free trial periods time until March 31, 2023.
It’s a gift to spend the holidays at its best, that of Microsoft, in the company of films, documentaries and TV series of Apple TV+ and the catalog from 100 million songs of Apple Music.
We are happy to give away these trial months so that our subscribers can spend their holidays listening to their favorite music and streaming their favorite Apple Original series such as “Ted Lasso”, “Shantaram”, “See”, “Mythic Quest”, “Bad Sisters” and “Severance”, films such as the Oscar winner for Best Picture “CODA”, “Causeway” or the upcoming “Spirited”, or acclaimed documentaries such as “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” and new original content added every month.
The monthly rate of both Apple services has increased recently. At the end of October, Apple announced the new prices for Italy: Apple Music costs 10.99 euros per month, Apple TV+ 6.99 euros per month, so the value of the Microsoft gift is around 54 euros.