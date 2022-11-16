Gift to Game Pass Ultimate customers: 3-month trial of two Apple services

Microsoft gift to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers 3 months free trial video streaming platforms Apple TV+ and music streaming Apple Music. The advantage is reserved for those who do not already have a subscription to the two Apple services, who need to request and activate both free trial periods time until March 31, 2023.

It’s a gift to spend the holidays at its best, that of Microsoft, in the company of films, documentaries and TV series of Apple TV+ and the catalog from 100 million songs of Apple Music.