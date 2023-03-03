Gift! Messi buys 35 iPhones 14 Pro in gold for teammates

The Argentine player Lionel Messi decided gift people who participated in his World Cup title with the Argentina national team. In that sense, he bought 35 gold models of the iPhone 14 Pro with personalized details, which were delivered to teammates and technical staff. By winning the national team competition, Messi even had the most liked photo in Instagram history. Now, he posed on the social network along with the founder of the company iDesign Gold, which was with whom the player partnered to customize each smartphone model with a 24-carat gold plate on the housing.

This luxury piece replaces the original with the Apple logo. In this way, each of the iPhones had the back customized with the emblem of the AFA (Argentine Football Association), as well as a reference to the company that customized the cell phones at the bottom of the items. Next to the camera module, there is the name and number of each player. - Advertisement - The models still have a personalized packaging, with a luxurious appearance and which confirms the legitimacy of the product. Undoubtedly, it is an unforgettable gift from the Argentine player to his teammates who were part of the campaign that led the team to the World Cup title.



