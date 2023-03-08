5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftGift: AMD will give away The Last of Us Part I with...

Gift: AMD will give away The Last of Us Part I with the purchase of select Radeon GPUs

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Gift: AMD will give away The Last of Us Part I with the purchase of select Radeon GPUs
1678230855 gift amd will give away the last of us part.jpeg
- Advertisement -

If you’ve been eyeing the release of The Last of Us Part I for PC and an AMD Radeon GPU, know that the game can be out for free when purchasing a new graphics card. AMD promotion is valid until April 15th for select GPUs to enhance your gameplay with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2.

According to AMD, the promotion is valid for purchases of Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000 series GPUs of the following models:

  • AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
  • AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800
  • AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700
  • AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6600
  • AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6400

Among the aforementioned graphics cards, we can highlight the RX 7900 XT and XTX, which are the most powerful on the list and officially arrived in Europe in December 2022. The XTX model has 6,144 stream processing cores, 96 ray tracing acceleration cores and 96MB Infinity Cache, plus 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT. Image: TechSmart
- Advertisement -

To redeem the game, simply access the official AMD Rewards website via the link below and create an account with your invoice in hand. The redemption code will be provided by AMD itself.

How to connect Alexa with Spotify to enjoy your favorite music
  • TAGS

  • AMD Rewards – login

The Last of Us Part I will be released for PCs on March 28, 2023, which means that it will only be possible to redeem the game after this date.

know more

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

White House unveils National Cybersecurity Strategy

The White House has released its National Cybersecurity Strategy, which envisages a much greater...
Apple

Niantic’s Peridot’ of augmented reality arrives in May.

Niantic's augmented reality pet game Peridot is coming May 9 and says it's going...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.