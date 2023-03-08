Gift: AMD will give away The Last of Us Part I with the purchase of select Radeon GPUs

If you’ve been eyeing the release of The Last of Us Part I for PC and an AMD Radeon GPU, know that the game can be out for free when purchasing a new graphics card. AMD promotion is valid until April 15th for select GPUs to enhance your gameplay with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2.

According to AMD, the promotion is valid for purchases of Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000 series GPUs of the following models: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Among the aforementioned graphics cards, we can highlight the RX 7900 XT and XTX, which are the most powerful on the list and officially arrived in Europe in December 2022. The XTX model has 6,144 stream processing cores, 96 ray tracing acceleration cores and 96MB Infinity Cache, plus 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

- Advertisement - To redeem the game, simply access the official AMD Rewards website via the link below and create an account with your invoice in hand. The redemption code will be provided by AMD itself. How to connect Alexa with Spotify to enjoy your favorite music AMD Rewards – login The Last of Us Part I will be released for PCs on March 28, 2023, which means that it will only be possible to redeem the game after this date.

know more