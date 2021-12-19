GIF Split, the way to extract any frame from a GIF image

We know that GIFs are a set of moving images that are repeated in a loop. In that sense, it is not strange that we want to obtain some of the frames of a GIF image. Considering that what the format does is pack a set of frames, this does not seem far-fetched. Therefore, we will show you a site that will allow you to extract any frame from a GIF image easily.

Its name is GIF Split and it will be enough to insert the GIF or the address of the site that hosts it to make the extraction quickly.

Steps to extract a frame from a GIF image

As we mentioned before, the GIF format works by looping through a series of frames or images, which generates the movement. In that sense, if we break down the file we have the possibility of getting any of the images that compose it. If you have a GIF with a specific frame that interests you, then GIF Split is a perfect option to get it. Its main attractions are its free nature and the possibility of doing the process easily.

In this way, to start the process, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the GIF Split web, following this link.

Upload your GIF from the computer or by inserting the link where it is located.

Click on the “Split GIF” button.

Check all the extracted pictures and select the one you want to obtain.

Download the image.

It should be noted that, if you load the GIF image from the computer, there will be no type of limitation. However, if you do it through a link, the GIF should not exceed 20MB. As we can also appreciate, it is not necessary to go through a registration process to start working.

For the rest, we have in GIF Split an excellent ally for this task of extracting any frame from a GIF image.