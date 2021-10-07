Giant rats leaving terrified Dublin residents ‘afraid to leave windows open’

Giant rats are leaving terrified Dublin residents ‘afraid to leave their windows open and let their children out to play.

A rat infestation in a Ballymun field has left locals afraid to walk their dogs and let their kids socialise.

Ballymun residents expressed their horror at the size of the hideous rodents, and explained to Dublin Live that they are not afraid of traffic or larger animals.

The rats are coming across to homes from a field in Balbutcher Lane, a largely residential area with lots of young children.

They are often spotted sitting brazenly out on the path, and one concerned mother told Dublin Live that they are living in constant fear.

She said: “All day, every day, they’re right across from my house.

“They’re running in and out of the shores. People can’t walk on the other side of the road because they’re coming out of the grass. They’re just everywhere.”

The Ballymun woman has lived in the same house for thirteen years, but says she has “never seen this amount of rats before in my life” – and has even had them running into her own home in broad daylight.

She continued: “If you’re walking by them, they just don’t move.

“The traffic is not even bothering them.

“One of them ran into my side entrance and into my bathroom. We actually had to get a neighbour in to get rid of it.”

The horrified woman is no longer able to let her seven-year-old child out to play, for fear of contracting a disease from the vermin.

She said: “I’ve a young child as well so I’m worried in case they get into the house.

“I can’t let her out to play.

“There’s no rubbish, there’s no dumping, there’s nothing. It’s just because of the field and since they’ve cut the grass it’s actually after making things worse.

“All the neighbours are complaining about it as well. It’s a health hazard. You actually can’t leave your window open.”

Locals in the area took to Facebook to share their own horrible experiences.

One person said: “The size of them, it’s not normal.”

Another commented: “I keep my dog on a lead at all times but still makes me nervous he will pick something up off them. It’s disgusting.”

Ballymun Sinn Fein representative Cathleen Carney Boud has called for action on the ongoing issue, and said she was inundated with calls from worried constituents.

She said: “There’s rats everywhere.

“There’s generally a problem with rats everywhere but it’s particularly bad up at that area where they’re literally out on the path in front of people.”

Fellow Sinn Fein Councillor Anthony Connaghan highlighted residents’ complaints by submitting a question to the area committee, who said the problem has been referred to the HSE for rat baiting.

They replied: “The Public Domain Officer has arranged for the grass at this area to be cut.

“This should be complete week ending 26th September.

“When this is complete we can arrange for the area to be baited for vermin.”

