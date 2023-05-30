Giant: ASUS unveils 49″ ROG Swift OLED curved gaming monitor with 144Hz, 1,000 nits and more

Monitors are getting bigger and bigger. Philips announced a 45-inch curved model with a pop-up webcam in April, Dell introduced a 37.5″ monitor, and today ASUS went the extra mile with a massive 49-inch, 144Hz curved model. Named ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD, this monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, which represents a density of 109 PPI.

As its name implies, ROG Swift OLED has a QD-OLED panel that can reach up to 1,000 nits of brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response time, Adaptive Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. But what would be the secret to aggregating all of this? According to ASUS, the monitor has a heat sink and a graphene plate that reduces the temperature of the panel, which allows it to use its full potential in HDR content.

In the monitor’s connections sector, there are DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C inputs with support for charging up to 90W via USB Power Delivery. Unfortunately ASUS hasn’t revealed the price and availability yet, but we believe that the ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD should cost less than the MSI Project 491C and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, which have basically the same specs, but with 240Hz.

