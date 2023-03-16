5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftGhostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April with New Content

Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April with New Content

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April with New Content
ghostwire tokyo coming to xbox game pass in april with.jpeg
- Advertisement -

PlayStation 5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo will be coming to Xbox Series and Game Pass consoles, along with an update with brand new content.

The Spider’s Thread update will arrive on all platforms, including PlayStation 5 and PC, on April 12th.

The Spider’s Thread brings several new features to the Ghostwire Tokyo game, including new areas to explore, such as a haunted school. There are also general improvements and more, according to Bethesda.

- Advertisement -

The game’s main story will feature expanded cinematics, allowing players to have a deeper experience as they play as Akito and KK to stop the mysterious Hannya from destroying Tokyo.

The update will also be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC for free, including other new additions to the main Ghostwire: Tokyo story, such as a new roguelike mode where players will need to tackle 30 stages of challenges across 150+ levels.

Mac mini: Kuo indicates that the following design would not change

As players advance, their abilities grow stronger. However, dying will cause all progress to be lost and you will be reset to the beginning. Additionally, the free expansion will also bring an expanded photo mode.

The game became known for its bizarre ghosts and the update will bring new enemies, such as the invisible Silent Gaze and the treacherous Retribution. To face opponents, Akito will receive new abilities, such as Charge Rush and the devastating Counter Attack.

- Advertisement -

Ghostwire: Tokyo was released for PC and PlayStation 5 last year. Alongside Deathloop, it was one of the timed exclusives made in agreement with Sony and Tango Gameworks before Microsoft bought Bethesda.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

WhatsApp makes group participants much more discoverable

Little by little WhatsApp is taking steps to improve the application, some advances...
How to?

Cybercriminals threaten SpaceX: demand ransom or leak rocket designs

The LockBit ransomware gang has claimed to have hacked Maximum Industries, a supplier to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.