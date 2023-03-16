Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April with New Content

PlayStation 5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo will be coming to Xbox Series and Game Pass consoles, along with an update with brand new content.
The Spider’s Thread update will arrive on all platforms, including PlayStation 5 and PC, on April 12th.
The Spider’s Thread brings several new features to the Ghostwire Tokyo game, including new areas to explore, such as a haunted school. There are also general improvements and more, according to Bethesda.
The game’s main story will feature expanded cinematics, allowing players to have a deeper experience as they play as Akito and KK to stop the mysterious Hannya from destroying Tokyo.
The update will also be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC for free, including other new additions to the main Ghostwire: Tokyo story, such as a new roguelike mode where players will need to tackle 30 stages of challenges across 150+ levels.
As players advance, their abilities grow stronger. However, dying will cause all progress to be lost and you will be reset to the beginning. Additionally, the free expansion will also bring an expanded photo mode.
The game became known for its bizarre ghosts and the update will bring new enemies, such as the invisible Silent Gaze and the treacherous Retribution. To face opponents, Akito will receive new abilities, such as Charge Rush and the devastating Counter Attack.
Ghostwire: Tokyo was released for PC and PlayStation 5 last year. Alongside Deathloop, it was one of the timed exclusives made in agreement with Sony and Tango Gameworks before Microsoft bought Bethesda.