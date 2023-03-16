Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April with New Content

PlayStation 5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo will be coming to Xbox Series and Game Pass consoles, along with an update with brand new content. The Spider’s Thread update will arrive on all platforms, including PlayStation 5 and PC, on April 12th.

The Spider’s Thread brings several new features to the Ghostwire Tokyo game, including new areas to explore, such as a haunted school. There are also general improvements and more, according to Bethesda. - Advertisement - The game’s main story will feature expanded cinematics, allowing players to have a deeper experience as they play as Akito and KK to stop the mysterious Hannya from destroying Tokyo. The update will also be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC for free, including other new additions to the main Ghostwire: Tokyo story, such as a new roguelike mode where players will need to tackle 30 stages of challenges across 150+ levels. Mac mini: Kuo indicates that the following design would not change