Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed arrives on October 18

If we’re going to have a survival asymmetric Dragon Ball with The Breakerslike we couldn’t have it from . Illfonic has announced that next 18 will arrive Ghostbusters: Unleashed.

Announced a while ago, the Ghostbusters return to the scene in a genre that, a priori, could suit you very well. Four ghost hunters will go into a scene to hunt down the ghost. To do this, we will have the classic tools that we have seen so many times in the movies or in the drawings such as traps, the PKE meter or, of course, particle launchers.

For his part, another player will be the ghost that will swarm around the stage and do his thing either by summoning minions, scaring civilians, possessing objects and other spooky actions to generate total chaos.

We will have a good number of scenarios where we can complete missions, such as a museum or a prison, and we will use the classic fire station as the center of operations. There we will assemble the groups, with the possibility that the AI ​​controls the other ghostbusters, we will edit our equipment and different aesthetic modifications.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed It will arrive on October 18 on PC (for now only via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.